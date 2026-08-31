BOZEMAN — Before Montana State's fall football camp and first game, cornerback Takhari Carr returned to his hometown of Compton, Calif., to give back to his community in the form of a youth camp.

"It was a great experience just being able to give back to the youth at the high school that I went to (and) that I did Pop Warner camps (at) myself," Carr said. "So just being able to give that opportunity to the kids in my inner city was everything."

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'If I can do it, you can do it': Montana State's Takhari Carr spent time giving back to his hometown

Carr had help from Josh Perkins, a former Montana State cornerback, who is also from Compton.

"We were hoping to get 25 to 50 kids, to tell you the truth," Perkins said. "I think we made 60 shirts. Our goal was 50, and then we had like 125 kids come out to it. And they all played hard, all worked hard and were all super appreciative, which made it all worth the while to me."

Although Perkins and Carr grew up in two different generations, Perkins said their experiences were similar.

"We're still exposed to some of the same negative stuff that's out there, and sometimes you think that's all that it is," Perkins said. "There's a lot of people in our hometown that don't leave our hometown. I know some homeboys that haven't even left their block."

Carr knows how much representation matters in all aspects of life, including sports.

"If I can do it, you can do it, too," Carr said. "And just that motivation of somebody that went to (the same schools), parks, same camps you went to, got coached by the same coaches you got coached by, it's like I can do it."

Perkins said some of those coaches even made an appearance at Carr's camp.

"It's a testament to the individual that he is, that he still has these contacts from when he was 7 years old to now in his 20s," Perkins said.

Their attendance meant a lot to Carr.

"They've seen me at that very age," Carr said. "They know the work that I put in to get to this, to the spot I am now."

Carr said it's only the beginning, though.

"We're not satisfied. I'm trying to play football as long as possible and keep having that impact where when I get to the league, (I can) have these camps, have bigger camps, have toy giveaways, get school supplies," Carr said. "I want to just give back as much as possible."

And Perkins said Bobcat fans may see some of these campers in Bozeman in the future.

"A lot of kids want to come to Montana now," Perkins said. "A lot of them want to be Bobcats now."

Carr hopes to expand the camp in the future.

"I also want to (have a camp) in Bozeman, as well," Carr said. "I love the kids out here, as well, so I for sure want to do that."