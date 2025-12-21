Homegrown players helped propel Montana State into FCS championship game

BOZEMAN — When Brent Vigen was hired to succeed Jeff Choate as Montana State's football in 2021, he knew recruiting and developing Montana-made players was going to be a key focus.

"Being able to recruit this state and getting the best and brightest guys to come to Bozeman, that's the most important thing," he said following the Bobcats' historic 48-23 victory over archrival Montana in the FCS semifinals. "I knew Day 1 that was going to be a priority."

HEAR FROM THE BOBCATS:

Homegrown players helped propel Montana State into national championship

The Bobcats are now set to make their third trip to the national championship in five seasons — they'll face unseeded Illinois State for the title — under Vigen and his emphasis on bringing Treasure State players to Bozeman paid off in spades in Saturday's first postseason collision between MSU and the Grizzlies.

Missoula Sentinel product Adam Jones rushed for a pair of scores — including a 54-yard touchdown run — in the first half to lift Montana State's lead to 20-3 early in the second quarter.

Then after watching Montana storm back to take a 23-20 lead with 8:47 remaining in the third quarter, Bozeman High graduate Rocky Lencioni took a 2-yard pop pass from quarterback Justin Lamson and scored to put MSU on top 27-23.

And then facing third and 20, Lamson rolled right, unleashed a pass just before crossing the line of scrimmage and hit Billings West product Taco Dowler who turned upfield for an 87-yard touchdown.

Then Lamson scored on a 7-yard run to extend MSU's lead to 41-23 before Melstone product Bryce Grebe returned an interception for a 40-yard pick-six to seal the win in emphatic fashion.

When Montana State needed big plays on Saturday, it was often homegrown players that delivered them.

"Going back to recruiting Taco and Caden (Dowler), there's a long list of guys that we've been very fortunate to bring here to Bozeman," said Vigen. "It's an everyday deal....and it keeps adding on to itself. It's because guys like Taco are having the experiences they're having. Can't say enough about the young men from this state that are on our football team and the impact they've made."