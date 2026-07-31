BOZEMAN — The 2026 football season is officially under way in Bozeman as Montana State began fall camp Thursday in defense of its FCS championship.

Players at multiple positions will battle it out in camp to determine depth chart positioning for Game 1 against Big Sky Conference newcomer Utah Tech on Aug. 29.

The defensive line, defensive back, and running back groups have the biggest question marks going into this season.

For an overview, watch the video below.

Healthy competition ensues on Montana State's 1st day of fall camp: