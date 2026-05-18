'Haven't seen her best throw': Montana State's Sydney Brewster having record-breaking season

BOZEMAN — For the first time since 1988, there's a new Big Sky Conference outdoor track and field championships shot put record.

In her fifth attempt at last week's meet in Gresham, Ore., Montana State's Sydney Brewster recorded a throw of 17.07 meters (56 feet, 0 inches). That attempt was over seven feet more than the second-place mark.

At the Big Sky championships, Brewster also finished first in discus with a mark of 46.15 meters (151 feet, 5 inches).

But Brewster's no stranger to breaking records.

She broke her own school record in shot put during the indoor season at the Bengal Invitational in January with a throw of 16.81 meters (55 feet, 2 inches).

Despite her already high marks, Brewster's throwing coach, Jen Allen, believes the junior's best throw is yet to come.

Watch the video below to hear MTN Sports' interviews with Brewster and Allen.