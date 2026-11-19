BOZEMAN — If you've seen any Montana State football games in the past five years, whether your a Bobcats fan or not, you know exactly who Caden Dowler is.

He's a fifth year safety out of Billings West who makes his presence known in every down that he plays.

Now entering his final regular season game as a Bobcat, Dowler recalled his earliest memory in Bozeman.

"I didn't practice in fall camp my freshman year because I came in hurt. Seems to be a theme," Dowler said with a smile. "But when I finally got thrown into it, we had a scout bowl that week. It was my first time practicing, tackling, doing anything here.

"I played pretty good, and they took me off scout team after that," Dowler said. "So it was a pretty cool thing. Like, wow, if I just do my job, I feel like I can maybe get on the field somehow."

Watch the video here:

Growing into greatness: Caden Dowler’s evolution as a Montana State leader

Once he was off the scout team and on the field, Dowler's impact was immediately felt by those around him, including his current safeties coach Bryan Shepherd.

"My first impression was, I think I told him that, too, I was like, 'You're going to be an All-American one day' his freshman year," Shepherd said. "And then lo and behold, look what he's accomplished on the field."

As Shepherd's prediction came true, Dower did step into an All-America caliber of play, which also strengthened his role as a leader on the team.

"I feel like I've kind of embraced it the last couple of years at least, just trying to be more vocal," Dowler said. "Honestly it's really loving guys up when they do the right thing. Look around and you see like guys like J.J. Dolan who has come such a long way, or Takhari (Carr), and you get to love them up and celebrate when they do good things, and I think that's the coolest thing."

Shepherd says Dowler has the ability to not only give teammates that support but also direct them to where they need to be.

"It's like having another coach on the field," Shepherd said. "So that's huge, especially in the game. He's able to communicate (when) he's also seeing splits, formations, (he's) staying ahead of motion, giving guys the answers to the test as far as what to expect."

His teammates, including linebacker Cole Taylor, speak highly of his impact.

"He just adds another energy and level to our defense," Taylor said. "He makes every guy around him better, especially me. I mean, he's on my butt sometimes, but I love that kid."

Shepherd echoed that sentiment.

"He's great. Man, he's awesome," Shepherd said. "I love to have him in my (position) room and I'm going to miss him next year."

Dowler will play his final regular-season game as a Bobcat on Saturday at noon against the Montana in the Brawl of the Wild.