BOZEMAN — More than 500 women showed up Wednesday for Montana State football's Ladies Night.

Participants were able to do drills, learn from their favorite players and have a Bobcat game day experience.

Molly Vigen, the founder of Ladies Night and wife of Bobcat head coach Brent Vigen, said the third annual event was amazing.

Watch the video here:

Gridiron and glamour: Inside the 3rd annual Montana State football Ladies Night

"What a special night to have all these women here at Bobcat Stadium just hanging out with the players, doing some drills," Vigen said. "The energy is palpable."

Now in its third year of the event, the participation numbers have rapidly grown each year.

"Our first year we had 120 women, then our second year (last year) we had about 320," Vigen said. "And this year Miranda Harris joined our crew, and we have 500 ladies. So it's just kind of doubled each year. Not sure about the next year ... 1,000 women would be amazing. Let's do it, why not?"

Many of the participants have been attending this event every year, including Ashley Crane.

"This is my third year with Ladies Night, and it was really fun," Crane said. "My goal was to make a field goal, and tonight I made two field goals, which was super exciting."

MTN Sports' Toni Wetmore also nailed a field goal with help from Montana State kicker Myles Sansted. She also tried punting, tackling, and even threw a touchdown to wide receiver Jabez Woods.

Participants also had a chance to shop at local vendor booths, replicate the game day tunnel run-out and ended the night with an auction to support the team.

It's events like these that bring together the Bozeman community, which Vigen said is amazing.

"It just shows the fire that's happening right now (here)," Vigen said.

Holli Simcoe, another Ladies Night participant, said she thinks Bozeman has the best community and fan base.

"If you think about the celebrations after the national championships, it was just like the most amazing feeling," Simcoe said. "And I love our community."

"It's so nice that we all support the boys," Crane echoed. "I think we just set ourselves apart from every other college."

Vigen showed gratitude for those who helped make this event a success.

"The ladies for showing up are just amazing," Vigen said. "And the volunteers, we had amazing volunteers helping tonight. The sponsors (and) MSU athletics were very helpful in this event as it's grown so much. So it's just been such a team effort, and I'm just so proud of what it's become."