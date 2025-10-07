Great Falls CMR alum Lauren Lindseth climbing career digs list at Montana State

BOZEMAN — Lauren Lindseth has had quite the tenure as libero for the Montana State volleyball team.

After being one of the more storied female athletes to ever come out of Great Falls CMR high school, she rolled that over into playing for the Bobcats. As of last Thursday night, her career-high 35 digs in a win over Northern Arizona moved her into second place in career saves at MSU.

"It's cool. Obviously collegiate sports are hard and it's a super cool opportunity," Lindseth said following the Cats four-set win over Northern Colorado Saturday at Shroyer Gym. "I'm so grateful to be here and just have coaches and teammates who have been so supportive. And so yeah, I'm just super blessed to be here."

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Great Falls CMR alum Lauren Lindseth moves to second all-time in career digs with Montana State volleyball

Her total after last week now sits at 1,748 career digs which is only behind the school record 2,122 held by Allyssa Rizzo. That's 374 digs away from potentially tying the record.

"(Rizzo) was amazing. Yeah that's not really something that I'm super focused on," Lindseth said on trying to eclipse the record. "I'm just here to help my team win games and just focus on winning each game."

Lindseth is only one of two players originally from the Treasure State on MSU's roster.

"Amazing to be able to have four more years to play the sport I love and to stay in my state," Lindseth said on playing for the Cats. "I can just feel the love from the community. Having family and friends get to come watch is so cool and it's not something a lot of people get to experience. So yeah, I'm so lucky."

As a CMR graduate, Lindseth said she tries to keep up with how the Rustlers volleyball team is doing.

"I'm hearing they're having a great season, yeah it's super cool," Lindseth said. "I know a couple of the girls.

"Always rooting for the Rustlers."

She is thankful for her four years at CMR, she said.

"Especially volleyball-wise. We took a program that was really not very good and we turned it into a state championship my senior year (fall of 2021)," Lindseth said. "I have goosebumps every time I think back to it. It was such a cool experience. The girls I did it with was so fun, and so yeah, all fond memories."

Lindseth recently was named the Big Sky Conference co-defensive player of the week for her performances in wins over Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado last week. Her previously mentioned career-best 35 digs against the Lumberjacks and 20 versus the Bears rewarded the senior libero with her second weekly conference honor this season.

The Cats face Montana on Saturday in Missoula in the first Main Line Trophy matchup of the season. First serve is set for 8 p.m. from Dahlberg Arena.