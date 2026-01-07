“Go Cats Go!” Title-winning Montana State greeted by fans at Bozeman Airport

BOZEMAN — A day after a thrilling 35-34 championship win over Illinois State in Nashville, Tenn., the Montana State Bobcats arrived back home on Tuesday.

They were greeted at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport by a sea of cheering fans just after 1 p.m.

"Go Cats Go!" they cheered.

A group of longtime Bobcats fans that was waiting at the airport for the team said they were actually here the last time they won the championship in 1984.

"It was just as much fun as it is today," they said. "We are lucky enough to have been here twice. I can't believe it."

Before the plane arrived in Bozeman, fans gathered at the bottom of the escalator with signs, cowbells, and pom poms awaiting the team's arrival.

"They represented Montana spectacularly," said the group of fans. "Go Cats."

