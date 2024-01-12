Four hit double figures as Montana State men smack Northern Arizona, 79-50

BOZEMAN — Four players scored in double digits Thursday night as Montana State ran past Northern Arizona 79-50 in Big Sky Conference men's basketball at Worthington Arena.

Brandon Walker had 17 points, Robert Ford III added 15, Brian Goracke scored 13 and Tyler Patterson chipped in 12 as the Bobcats improved to 7-9 overall and 2-1 in the Big Sky. Ford pulled down 12 rebounds and dished out three assists.

MSU shot 55.3% throughout, led by Walker's 7 of 11 performance. Meanwhile, NAU struggled from the field, making just 29.4% of its tries including 4 for 24 from 3-point land.

Trenton McLaughlin scored 13 points to lead the way for the Lumberjacks.

The Bobcats will next take on Northern Colorado on Saturday at Worthington Arena. Tip time is scheduled for 6 p.m.

