Former Utah State star Chuckie Keeton to coach Montana State quarterbacks

BOZEMAN — Chuckie Keeton, an all-conference quarterback at Utah State with wide-ranging experience after his playing career, has been tabbed to mentor Bobcat quarterbacks, MSU head coach Brent Vigen announced.

Keeton joins the Bobcats after spending a season as an offensive analyst at Marshall, and coached at Texas Tech with current MSU receivers coach Justin Udy.

“I’m thrilled to bring Chuckie into our program and have him mentor our quarterbacks,” Vigen said. “He brings a great background as a player and varied experience coaching several positions to our program. I can’t wait for him to begin working with our guys.”

Keeton graduated from USU in 2016, then began his coaching career as a quality control coach working with quarterbacks at Oregon State in 2016. He returned to Utah State in a similar capacity in 2018, worked at Texas Tech staff in 2019 and 2020 as a grad assistant. He returned to Utah State as running backs coach in 2021 before leaving for Marshall prior to the 2023 season.

Originally from Houston, Keeton earned first-team All-WAC honors in 2012 before battling injuries through much of the rest of his Utah State career. He landed some version of player of the week honors over a dozen times, and earned AFCA All-State Good Works Team honors in 2014. He set Utah State’s all-time touchdown pass (62) and completion percentage (.654) records, and finished in the top five in completions (568), total offense (7,621), passing yards (6,387), and passes (869) during his Aggies career. He also set or matched five single-season and eight single-game records.

Vigen looks forward to Keeton recruiting in his home state.

“As a Texas native Chuckie has strong recruiting ties there and I’m excited to see the work he’ll do for us in that area,” he said.

Keeton inherits a quarterback room led by two-time second-team all-league choice Tommy Mellott.