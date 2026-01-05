NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Brody Grebe starred as a defensive end for Montana State from 2021 to 2024, but now he's experiencing football from an entirely different perspective.

The former Bobcat, who works as a chemical engineer in Williston, N.D., is among hundreds of former Montana State players in Nashville to watch his old team compete in the FCS championship.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Former Montana State star Brody Grebe finds watching more nerve-racking than playing

For Grebe, he's still learning about life after football.

"Just trying to get used to 9-to-5 everyday life and trying to figure out what to do with all my time," he said.

The adjustment goes beyond just daily routines. Grebe recently made a conscious decision to move on from last year's championship loss to North Dakota State, but he still feels the pull of his football days.

"It's something you think about every day, I would say. Like, sometime during the day, something reminds you of it, just how much you miss it, or the great memories you have doing it," Grebe said.

Photos: Past and present Montana State Bobcats meet in Nashville

His connection to the current team remains strong through family ties. His younger brother Bryce has developed into an impact linebacker for the Bobcats, and his brother-in-law Mason Dethman is also seeing action. Brody Grebe married Dethman's older sister last summer, former Rocky Mountain College basketball player Mackenzie Dethman.

Brody Grebe has discovered that watching from the stands creates a different kind of pressure than he ever felt as a player.

"I'm a little bit of a nervous wreck now," he admitted. "I've never been nervous for games, but now that I'm not playing in the games, it seems like I'm a nervous wreck. So, trying to control my emotions in the stands, but, yeah, it's cool to watch them play well."

Despite the nerves, Grebe finds value in his new perspective on the game.

"I like watching and trying to diagnose, I guess, what we're trying to do," he said. "And, I mean, I got a good relationship with the coaches and all the players, so I kind of know (going) into the game what they're trying to do and what's going on."

As his former teammates prepare for the championship game, Grebe offered advice drawn from his own experience.

"It's an amazing opportunity, so take advantage of it and control what you can control," he said. "There's a lot of stuff around this game that surrounds it, and that makes it tough sometimes. But, just go out there and all you can do is play your heart out and control what you can control."

