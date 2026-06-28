Former Montana State football players continue to give back to Bozeman community with Bobcat Legacy Camp

BIG SKY — A cold, rainy day didn't stop young football players from showing up Saturday to learn from former and current Montana State football players.

Despite the weather, Lewis Kidd, a former Bobcat and one of the Bobcat Legacy Camp directors, said he thought the camp went great.

Watch the video here:

Former Montana State football players continue to give back to Bozeman community in Bobcat Legacy Camp

"I swear to God every year we get a little bit of rain, but I think it's good luck," Kidd said. "It's good football weather. (We had) a ton of kids, a ton of parents (here). It's been fantastic (Saturday)."

Bozeman native and current Tenneseee Titan Lance McCutcheon made the trip back to his home state for the camp.

"A lot of them are young, so they've still got some time," McCutcheon said. "It's nice to come out here, get in the community, hang around these kids and get them around the game."

The combine style camp featured a vertical jump station and short shuttle drill, and campers even ran a 40-yard dash.

These stations gave campers valuable reps in different aspects of the game. Doing these drills themselves alongside players who found success after their time in Montana is extremely beneficial.

McCutcheon said it's important to get a football in their hands as early as possible.

"You start teaching them the game and the concepts," McCutcheon said. "(It) shows them that it is possible to make it out of Montana, especially Bozeman."

The younger players start to learn the fundamentals, the easier it is as they continue playing, according to Kidd.

"There's a little bit of a lull (right now) of some kids really wanting to do it, (but) some kids aren't sure what they want to do," Kidd said. "(We're) getting these kids to just buy in and really see that the steps leading to the end are what's fun."

For Kidd, the most important lessons aren't about the plays made on the field.

"The friendships you build, the brotherhoods, the connections," Kidd said, "that's what this game is all about."

Former Bobcat and current Chicago Bear defensive end Daniel Hardy grew up in Portland, Ore., before moving to Bozeman for college.

"Not a lot of football players come out of Portland, so I understand the significance in being able to see somebody actually do it," Hardy said. "(Someone) from where you're from, (whether it's) your community, your college. When everybody tells you it's impossible, it's important to see somebody do it."

Through this camp and other interactions, Hardy is making an effort to be the role model he didn't have growing up.

"I never got to be around a lot of professional athletes growing up," Hardy said. "But when I did, I never really felt like they wanted to be there. So that's always been my thing with my professional career, is just always making time for kids."

"Adults don't really care about us, it's about the kids who think we're gladiators and superheroes," Hardy continued. "(It's about) being able to give back to them and create those memories and opportunities that they might not always get elsewhere."

Kidd left a lasting impact on a camper this year, as well, while signing autographs after the session.

"(I was) teaching him how to sign an autograph, (and) when you sign a T-shirt, you've got to do your initials because it's a little bit harder," Kidd explained. "So I told him when I come back and get an autograph from him (when he's) with the Cats, he's going to have those autograph details down."

The goal of the now annual camp moving forward is to continue positively impacting lives of youth football players in Montana, and provide even more examples of players who are making a difference in the community.