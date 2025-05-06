Former Manhattan Christian, Dawson CC star Seth Amunrud commits to Montana State

BOZEMAN — Manhattan Christian alum and departing Dawson Community College star Seth Amunrud has committed to the Montana State men's basketball program.

JucoRecruiting.com announced Amunrud's commitment Monday night via social media. A source later confirmed the news to MTN Sports.

Amunrud initially signed to play at the University of Denver last November but changed course after the Pioneers and coach Jeff Wulbrun parted ways after the season.

In his two years at Dawson, Amunrud established himself as a top junior college guard.

As a sophomore during the 2024-25 season, Amunrud averaged 21.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.8 sports in 27 minutes per game, while shooting 55.2% from the field, 46.8% from the 3-point line and 88.7% from the free throw line.

He was named a second-team All-American, as well as the Mon-Dak Conference player of the year, the Region XIII MVP and the regional tournament MVP. Amunrud's effort helped the Bucs go 29-4 overall and win the championship of Region XIII.

Amunrud led Dawson in scoring, defensive rebounds, assists, assist-to-turnover ratio, field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, free throw percentage and steals. In the eight-team Mon-Dak, he ranked in the top five in nine statistical categories and in the top 10 in 11 categories.

In the NJCAA, he finished in the top 10 in 3-point percentage and steals, and in the top 20 in scoring and free throw percentage.

At Manhattan Christian, Amunrud was a three-time Class C all-state selection and helped the Eagles win a pair of state boys basketball championships.

Amunrud will become the seventh transfer signee for the Bobcats this offseason, following forward Waka Mbatch (Florida State), forward Christian King (Washington), forward Chris Hodges (Wisconsin), guard Cavin Holden (Central Washington), forward Jaden Steppe (Colorado State) and guard Davian Brown (Biola).

