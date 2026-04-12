Former Bigfork standout Braeden Gunlock leaves BYU for Montana State

BOZEMAN — Braeden Gunlock, who helped Bigfork win the 2023 Class B girls basketball state title, is transferring from BYU to Montana State.

Gunlock, a true freshman at BYU in 2025-26, made the announcement that she has committed to MSU on Saturday via her Instagram account, writing, "Let's get it, Bobcat Nation!"

A 6-foot forward, Gunlock appeared in 31 games at BYU this past season. She averaged 1.5 points and 1.1 rebounds in 8.3 minutes per game. Gunlock had season highs of eight points and five rebounds in a game against Portland last Dec. 6.

BYU went 26-12 overall and 9-9 in the Big 12 during Gunlock's freshman year. In the postseason, the Cougars advanced to the title game of the WBIT but lost to Columbia.

Gunlock played 8 minutes, 4 seconds during a 70-69 BYU victory over the Montana Lady Griz at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Nov. 19.

At Bigfork, Gunlock and the Valkyries went 26-0 and won a state championship in 2023 before moving up to Class A the following season. She helped the team reach the title game in Class A in 2024; Bigfork placed fourth at state in 2025. During her high school career, the team went 94-9 with four state tournament appearances and three trophies.

Gunlock's younger sister Paeten, who just finished her senior campaign at Bigfork, has committed to play at Carroll College beginning next season.

