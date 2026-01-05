Flint Rasmussen emcees, Sara Evans sings to over 7,000 at Bobcat Bash in Nash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Blue and gold continue to blow up Music City as Montana State football fans look forward to Monday night's FCS championship showdown against Illinois State.

The Cats were in full force Sunday night at the Bobcat Bash in Nash, a three-hour spirited party emceed by Flint Rasmussen at Music City Center in downtown Nashville.

"When they called me and asked, 'Would you emcee this?' I said one word: absolutely," Rasmussen told MTN Sports after stepping off stage.

Watch memorable moments from Sunday's high-energy celebration in Nashville:

Flint Rasmussen emcees, Sara Evans sings to over 7,000 at Nashville Bobcat Bash

The Choteau native and longtime Montana State fan said Sunday's energy rivaled some of the biggest performances of his decorated career as an entertainer with the Professional Bull Riders and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, including here in Tennessee.

"I've worked almost 20 years in the arena across the street in front of 12,000 people," he said referencing Bridgestone Arena, home to some of the Nashville's highest drawing events including the NHL's Predators. "And when I stepped on the stage and saw 7,000 Montana people in Nashville, that made me a little nervous ... good nervous."

Seven thousand fans packed the celebration, energized by spirited appearances from head football coach Brent Vigen, athletic director Leon Costello and new university president Dr. Brock Tessman, along with an electrifying performance by MSU's marching band and cheerleaders.

Photos: Bobcat Bash in Nash a hit as MSU fans gather on eve of title game

Closing out the night was a performance from country music artist Sara Evans, celebrated member of the Grand Ole Opry. Throughout her one-hour concert, Evans delighted fans by collected Bobcats gear handed toward the stage by fans, including a stuffed Bobcat which she proudly placed on a stool mid-stage.

She enthusiastically wore each piece of MSU bling fans sent her way … including a hat, pin and necklace, at one point laughing, "Let's see how much Montana State stuff I can wear."

Meanwhile, Rasmussen admitted he doesn't get nervous for games as much as appreciating the heart student-athletes bring to the field.

"I'll never forget last year after the game (a 35-32 FCS championship loss to North Dakota State), Rylan Ortt hugged me and said in my ear through his helmet, 'I'm so sorry we couldn't finish the job.' I'm like, dude, why ... don't say your sorry. You've given us so much joy," Rasmussen recalled.

Coverage of Monday's title tilt on ESPN opens at 5 p.m. Mountain time with a pregame show followed by the game broadcast at 5:30, and Rasmussen is eager to once again be on hand with high hopes against the Redbirds.

"This game could be a field goal in the last second, or it could get away from somebody early and be a three-touchdown game. I would like that option," he admitted with a laugh.