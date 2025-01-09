FCS title week behind the scenes: Breakfast to bloopers

Watch Now
FRISCO, Texas — MTN Sports sent Montana's largest media contingent — a crew of eight — to cover this year's FCS national championship between Montana State and North Dakota State Monday at Toyota Stadium.

Montana's first media to arrive, we combined to deliver more than 30 stories through the course of a full week, produced a pair of half-hour shows and blasted out a barrage of still photos capturing memorable moments. MTN Sports' extensive coverage continues to draw upward of 1 million digital views.

The video above reveals a fun behind-the-scenes look at our crew navigating everything from breakfast to bloopers.

