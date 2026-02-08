Eastern Washington men survive Montana State, snap Bobcats' home win streak

BOZEMAN — The Eastern Washington men's basketball team on Saturday handed Montana State its first loss at home in nearly three months.

Nine seconds after MSU's Seth Amunrud knocked down a go-ahead 3 with 27 seconds remaining, Eastern's Jojo Anderson answered with a driving layup to give the Eagles a 72-71 lead with 18 seconds remaining.

Montana State's game winning attempt from Jeremiah Davis and putback from Chris Hodges were then just off target as Eastern Washington escaped with a one-point victory on at Worthington Arena.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

It was MSU's (14-11, 8-4 in Big Sky) first loss at home since a Nov. 9 loss to Denver. The Bobcats had won their past eight games at home.

The Eagles (7-17, 5-6) led by as much as 10 points in the first half before the Bobcats trimmed the lead to 37-34 at halftime.

MSU's Christian King then tied the game 50-50 with 10:38 remaining in the second half. The Bobcats then built a 65-58 lead with 4:34 left before the Eagles went on an 8-0 run to lead 70-68 with 48 seconds left, setting the stage for Amunrud and Anderson to trade go-ahead buckets.

Alton Hamilton IV led Eastern with 15 points, Isaiah Moses and Tyler Powell each scored 11 and Kiree Huie had 10.

MSU was led by 14 points apiece from Christian King and Davis. Jed Miller added 13 points for the Bobcats and Patrick McMahon had eight.

Eastern Washington will host Idaho State on Feb. 12 while the Bobcats will travel to Missoula to face rival Montana on Feb. 14.

