Deep and talented linebacker group ready to roll for Montana State

BOZEMAN — Grit. That's the word that Xavier Ahrens used to describe Montana State's linebackers, a deep and talented position heading into the season.

"Everybody can play, so it's going to be competition every day," Ahrens said. "So whoever's best is going to win it, but it's going to be a good group to come out of there."

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Deep and talented linebacker room ready to roll for Montana State

Defensive coordinator Bobby Daly had high praise for the position group.

"I would say in the years that I've been here, this is the deepest that group's ever been," Daly said. "It's going to be very competitive to get on the football field and get reps, but ultimately the beautiful thing about being in the position that I'm in, coach (Jody) Owens is in, we have a lot of trust in a lot of different individuals in that room."

One of those individuals is Cole Taylor, who led the defense last season in total tackles with 107, as well as two interceptions.

Ahrens said Taylor's skill level is high.

"Cole is exceptional," Ahrens said. "He'll talk, he'll get everybody right, he's over there touching a guy (and) moving them if they're not doing something right. (He's) an overall leader, I see how he's he's grown as that, and I can look up to him."

Another top performer in the linebacker room is Melstone native Bryce Grebe, who started all 16 games last season despite battling injury.

Grebe finished third on the team in tackles with 72.

Daly has been impressed by Grebe's toughness.

"If you've seen where he came from, living on a ranch, it's no joke out there, man," Daly said. "He's a tough kid, but adversity is a part of life, and he's experienced a lot of adversity through injuries here in his career.

"But it ain't going to be the worst thing that life throws at him, so it's good practice for him to work through those things and come back better for it."

Despite his battle with injuries last season, Grebe feels ready going into this one.

"I feel like I've got a chip on my shoulder a little bit," Grebe said. "I finally feel healthy. Last year (was) kind of up and down with injuries a little bit. (I) got surgery right after the season, (and I) finally feel good. (In the) last however many months, (I've) just kind of felt beat up and not very good.

"Now (I) had a good summer, finally feel good going into fall camp so I'm excited," Grebe said.

Another leader in the linebacker room is Neil Daily.

Brock Steel and Ryan Krahe rotated in at linebacker throughout last season as well.

