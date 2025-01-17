Watch Now
CollegeMontana State Bobcats

Actions

Comeback effort falls short for Montana State men at Idaho State

Matt Logie
Associated Press
Montana State head coach Matt Logie yells from the sidelines during the first half of a game against TCU on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Matt Logie
Posted

POCATELLO, Idaho — Montana State trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half Thursday night at Idaho State but rallied to take a four-point advantage with a little more than three minutes to play.

In the end, the Bobcats couldn't complete the comeback as ISU secured a 70-67 victory in Big Sky Conference men's basketball.

A layup by Blake Daberkow with 12:48 remaining gave Idaho State a 56-42 advantage. But MSU embarked on a 24-6 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Tyler Patterson, to take a 66-62 lead with just 3:14 to go.

Patterson's shot turned out to be Montana State's final made field goal. Consecutive jumpers by Dylan Darling and Evan Otten put the ISU up 68-66 with 1:32 left and the Bengals held on.

Idaho State's Connor Hollenbeck led all scorers with 22 points while making four 3-pointers. Darling added 19 for the Bengals (7-8, 2-2 Big Sky).

Patterson and Brandon Walker, who each had 18 points, led the way for the Bobcats (6-12, 1-4). MSU has now dropped seven of its past eight games. The Cats visit Weber State on Saturday.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state