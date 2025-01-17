Comeback effort falls short for Montana State men at Idaho State

POCATELLO, Idaho — Montana State trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half Thursday night at Idaho State but rallied to take a four-point advantage with a little more than three minutes to play.

In the end, the Bobcats couldn't complete the comeback as ISU secured a 70-67 victory in Big Sky Conference men's basketball.

A layup by Blake Daberkow with 12:48 remaining gave Idaho State a 56-42 advantage. But MSU embarked on a 24-6 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Tyler Patterson, to take a 66-62 lead with just 3:14 to go.

Patterson's shot turned out to be Montana State's final made field goal. Consecutive jumpers by Dylan Darling and Evan Otten put the ISU up 68-66 with 1:32 left and the Bengals held on.

Idaho State's Connor Hollenbeck led all scorers with 22 points while making four 3-pointers. Darling added 19 for the Bengals (7-8, 2-2 Big Sky).

Patterson and Brandon Walker, who each had 18 points, led the way for the Bobcats (6-12, 1-4). MSU has now dropped seven of its past eight games. The Cats visit Weber State on Saturday.

