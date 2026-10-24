BOZEMAN — Montana State football returns to Bobcat Stadium for the first time in a month to host Weber State on Saturday in a ranked matchup with the top of the Big Sky Conference up for grabs.

The Wildcats' offense is led by Nate Dahle, a true freshman quarterback, which Bobcats coach Brent Vegan said is significant in itself.

"He's been very steady and I think they're asking him to do a fair amount," Vigen said. "He's got the most rushing attempts on the team while throwing the ball quite a bit. Pretty impressive just for a young guy to be able to take that opportunity and run with it."

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Cohesion key for No. 3 Montana State in matchup with No. 22 Weber State

And the leader of Montana State's defense, safety Caden Dowler, knows what his team needs to do on Saturday.

"Just stop the run, eliminate the vertical pass game, kind of like every single game," Dowler said. "We know they have good players, we know they're at the top of the conference for a reason right now."

On the other side of the ball, quarterback Justin Lamson says the Montana State offense is looking to play with cohesion.

"I think it's getting on them from the jump and just being consistent every single down and doing your job every single down," Lamson said. "What I see out of Weber State so far from what I've watched is they're a very cohesive unit. They play really hard for their coaches and they're at the top of the conference.

"So we need to bring our A game just like we have to do with everybody in this conference," Lamson said. "And I'm looking forward to getting back out there with the guys."

Vigen said the Wildcats' defense has a pretty active front.

"They give you a lot of different looks," Vigen said. "They are fairly aggressive at the same time, so they're willing to zero pressure you, so bringing six or seven at times, bring five quite a bit.

"And then the defensive line I think is full of a bunch of really good players," Vigen said. "And they play quite a few, so they stay fresh."

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. from Bobcats Stadium and will be broadcast on The Spot – MTN and ESPN+.

