Christian King, Patrick McMahon propel Montana State men over Eastern Washington

CHENEY, Wash. — Christian King scored 27 points and Patrick McMahon added 20 as Montana State stayed unbeaten in Big Sky Conference play with a 68-64 victory at Eastern Washington on Thursday.

The Bobcats (9-7, 3-0 Big Sky) trailed for the much of what was a close, back-and-forth game. Ultimately there were 16 lead changes and four ties. But a second-half run allowed MSU to lead 64-53 with 1:18 remaining and hold on for the win.

King hit five of Montana State's seven 3-pointers and connected on all four his free throw attempts. McMahon shot 7 of 13 from the floor and went 6 of 8 from the line. Chris Hodges pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds for the Bobcats.

Eastern Washington's Isaiah Moses led all scorers with 24 points, going 10 for 10 from the foul line. Kiree Huie added 15 points for the Eagles, who made just 4 of 18 3-point attempts.

The Bobcats will look to continue their early Big Sky success on the road Saturday when they play at Idaho.

