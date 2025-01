FRISCO, Texas — North Dakota State won its 10th FCS national championship on Monday, defeating Montana State 35-32 at Toyota Stadium.

Bison quarterback Cam Miller was named the game's most outstanding player after passing for 199 yards, rushing for 121 and accounting for four touchdowns..

NDSU coach Tim Polasek, Miller, receiver Bryce Lance and linebacker Logan Kopp met with the media following the win.

