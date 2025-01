FRISCO, Texas — In his first season as the North Dakota State head football coach, Tim Polasek has guided the Bison back to the FCS national championship game.

On Saturday, he met with the media to provide a final look at the game, which will pit Polasek's second-seeded Bison against No. 1-seeded Montana State.

Kickoff between the Bison and Bobcats is scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time on Monday inside Toyota Stadium.

