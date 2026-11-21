BOZEMAN — Montana State's trio of defensive back Caden Dowler, linebacker Cole Taylor and defensive end Zac Crews keys the top defense in the Big Sky Conference.
Before facing rival Montana in the Brawl of the Wild, Dowler, Taylor and Crews joined Scripps Sports to talk about their pregame vibes, favorite plays and more.
Watch the sit-down interview with the defensive playmakers in the video below.
Cats roundtable: Montana State defensive stars Caden Dowler, Cole Taylor and Zac Crews join Scripps Sports