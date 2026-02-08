Career at Montana State prepared Seahawks safety Ty Okada for Super Bowl LX

SAN FRANCISCO — Former Montana State Bobcat Ty Okada will play on football's biggest stage in Super Bowl LX for the Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriots on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.

Okada's time in Bozeman as a player with the Montana State Bobcats prepared him for this moment.

"We played some very competitive ball, we were in some very big games," Okada said.

And Okada had a similar path to his place with the Seahawks and Bobcats.

"Originally walking on (at MSU), it was kind of no different from when I first became an undrafted free agent with Seattle," Okada said. "(I was) able to take that same mindset and work ethic that I learned at Montana State and take that with me to Seattle, and it has been imperative to my success currently."

And if Okada’s younger self was sitting across from him now, the current version of Okada would have some advice for him.

"Coach (Jeff) Choate used to always tell me, 'Live life as you see yourself and not how others see you,'" Okada said. "If you have faith and belief in yourself and the work ethic to back that up, then you can achieve what you put your mind to."

And to all of the Montana State fans cheering him on, Okada said, "Bobcat Nation, always appreciate you guys. Go Cats."

