Brent Vigen: Montana State football eying an 'iron sharpens iron' spring season

BOZEMAN — Montana State began its spring football season before the sun rose Tuesday morning.

The defending national champion Bobcats began the day — and a new chapter — with a contagious energy.

After not stepping foot on a field together for the past couple months, coach Brent Vigen could feel the excitement from his team.

"I thought just the effort, the intentionality today for Day 1 was what you need it to be," Vigen said. "But it's just Day 1 though, so we've got to keep that going."

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Brent Vigen says Montana State football is shaping up to have an "iron sharpens iron" spring season

The team approached the day hungry and ready to play together again.

"As far as having an iron-sharpens-iron type of spring, it's shaping up that way," Vigen said.

One big component of this spring season is the continuity of the roster and coaching staff from the previous year.

"Our offensive staff is almost in entirety going through things for a second time now," Vigen said. "I think the value in that is significant."

Defensively, Bobby Daly rejoined the staff as coordinator after spending a year in the same role at FBS UTEP.

"Bringing Bobby back was a seamless move as far as the staff goes on that side," Vigen said.

Overall, Vigen felt positive about the direction in which the team is trending early.

"One day in and (I) really like the way it looked and felt today," Vigen said. "We'll look at the film and then try to get better on Thursday."

