Bobcat sports roundup: Volleyball sweeps Big Sky weekly honors after comeback wins

BOZEMAN — Here is a look back at the most recent week for Montana State athletics:

Montana State's volleyball team bounced back from its loss to rival Montana with two Big Sky Conference wins last week. The Bobcats overcame a slow start to win at Northern Arizona 19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22 and followed that up with a come-from-behind 15-25, 25-27, 25-22, 25-17, 15-11 win at Northern Colorado.

In the four-set win over Northern Arizona, Kira Thomsen registered 24 kills and 10 digs, and Jourdain Kamps had 18 kills and a season-high 14 digs. Lauren Lindseth had a team-high 17 digs, and Nellie Stevenson had 38 assists.

Against Northern Colorado, the reigning Big Sky Conference champion, the Bobcats lost the first two sets before rallying for the impressive win. Thomsen and Kamps again had big matches, with Thomsen recording 15 kills and nine digs and Kamps adding 17 kills and 10 digs. Audrey Hofer had a team-high 17 digs to go with 35 assists.

For their efforts, the Thomsen and Kamps were named the Big Sky Conference's offensive and defensive players of the week, respectively.

Thomsen, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter from Parker, Colo., averaged 4.33 kills and 4.50 points per set in the Bobcats' wins over NAU and UNC. For the weekend, Thomsen totaled 39 kills and committed just 11 errors on 103 swings. Thomsen’s 24 kills against NAUA were her most since posting a season-high 28 against St. Thomas (Minnesota) in late August.

Kamps, a 6-1 right-side hitter from Ennis, paced MSU defensively in its two matches, averaging 2.67 digs and 1.22 blocks per set. Kamps notched six blocks at NAU and had five against the Bears. Offensively, she averaged 3.89 kills and 4.72 points per set while hitting .309 from the field in the two matches.

MSU sits in second place in the Big Sky standings at 11-4 overall and 4-1 in conference play.

Montana State's women's golf team tied for 10th place at the 22-team Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitation at Tacoma Country and Golf Club in Lakewood, Washington, carding a 54-hole score of 889 (287-308-294).

Scarlet Weidig finished as the top Bobcat individually, tying for 24th with a 54-hole score of 221 (73-70-78). As a team, the Bobcats finished first among participating Big Sky teams, beating out Weber State (13th), Idaho (17th), Portland State (20th), and Eastern Washington (21st).

Up next

The No. 2-ranked Montana State football team is back in Bobcat Stadium for a Big Sky Conference game against Cal Poly on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on the Montana Television Network's local CBS affiliates.

The MSU volleyball team is home for matches against Eastern Washington (7 p.m. Thursday) and Idaho (noon Saturday).

MSU's women's golf team is playing at the Eagle Invitational in Spokane, Washington, on Monday and Tuesday.

The Bobcat cross country teams are back in action, running Saturday at Pre-Nationals at Charlottesville, Virginia.