Bobcat Replay: No. 5 Montana State vs. Idaho State

BOZEMAN — No. 5 Montana State hosted Idaho State inside Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.

The matchup was the third Big Sky Conference game of the season for both teams, who next have open weeks on their schedules.

The Bobcats, the 2024 Big Sky champions, entered the game riding a four-game winning streak after recording a 34-10 win at Northern Arizona the week prior. MSU was 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the Big Sky. The Bengals, meanwhile, were 2-4 overall and 1-1 in Big Sky play after suffering a 42-38 loss to Montana the previous week.

Watch a condensed replay of the game between Montana State and Idaho State in the video above.