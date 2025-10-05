Bobcat Replay: No. 5 Montana State at No. 13 Northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — For the first time since its season-opening loss at Oregon, the Montana State football team went on the road on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025.

The fifth-ranked Bobcats faced No. 13 Northern Arizona inside the Walkup Skydome in a the FCS game of the week. The Bobcats entered the game with a 3-2 overall record and 1-0 mark in Big Sky play after cruising past Eastern Washington 57-3 in their conference opener the week prior.

The Lumberjacks, meanwhile, were 4-1 overall (1-0 Big Sky). They defeated Portland State 31-17 to begin Big Sky play on Sept. 27.

Watch a condensed replay of Montana State's game at Northern Arizona in the video above.

