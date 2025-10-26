High School College More Sports Watch Now
CollegeMontana State Bobcats

Actions

Bobcat Replay: No. 5 Montana State at Cal Poly

Bobcat Replay: No. 5 Montana State at Cal Poly
Posted
and last updated

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — No. 5 Montana State returned from its bye week to continue Big Sky Conference play at Cal Poly on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025.

The Bobcats entered the game having won their past five contests, the last three in dominant fashion against Big Sky opponents. MSU was 3-0 in league play with a combined score of 139-27 in wins over Eastern Washington, Northern Arizona and Idaho State.

The Mustangs, meanwhile, were 3-4 overall and 1-2 in Big Sky play.

Watch a condensed replay of the game between Montana State and Idaho State in the video above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Results from around the state