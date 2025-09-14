Bobcat Replay: No. 4 Montana State vs. San Diego

BOZEMAN — Montana State looked to get in the win column versus San Diego on Saturday, Sept. 13.

The fourth-ranked Bobcats, who won 15 consecutive games in 2024, entered the game on a three-game losing streak dating back to last season's FCS national championship game. Montana State was 0-2 to start the 2025 season after losses to FBS Oregon and FCS No. 2 South Dakota State.

San Diego was 1-1 going into the game. The Toreros lost their season-opening game to Cal Poly and then defeated Southern Utah in Week 2.

Watch a condensed replay of Montana State's game versus San Diego in the video above.

