Bobcat Replay: No. 3 Montana State 41, Maine 24

BOZEMAN — No. 3 Montana State made its 2024 home debut Saturday night, and the Bobcats jumped all over visiting Maine on the way to a 41-24 victory in their annual Gold Rush game.

MSU rushed for 344 yards and averaged nearly 10 yards per carry while dominating the line of scrimmage. Scottre Humphrey's 79-yard rushing touchdown and Adam Jones' 40-yard scoring sprint set the tone in the first quarter. The Bobcats built a 35-0 lead at halftime.

Many second- and third-string players saw the field for the Bobcats in the second half. MSU got a pair of field goals in the second half from Myles Sansted. Maine was led by QB Carter Peevy, who threw two second-half touchdowns.

Watch a condensed replay of Montana State's game versus Maine in the video above.

