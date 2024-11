BOZEMAN — Montana State returned to Bozeman to face Big Sky Conference foe Sacramento State inside Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The second-ranked Bobcats entered the game 9-0 overall and 5-0 in Big Sky play, seeking the first 10-0 start in program history.

Sac State, meanwhile, was 3-6 overall with a 1-4 mark in conference play.

Watch a condensed replay of Bobcats' game versus the Hornets in the video above.