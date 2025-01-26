Bobcat postgame: Tricia Binford, players break down thrilling win over Montana Lady Griz

MISSOULA — The Montana State Bobcats remained undefeated in Big Sky Conference play with a thrilling 67-66 win over rival Montana on Saturday afternoon at Dahlberg Arena.

MSU improved to 18-2 and 8-0 to remain atop the Big Sky while Montana fell to 7-12 and 3-5.

After the game, MSU head coach Tricia Binford, as well as senior guard Esmeralda Morales, sophomore guard Dylan Philip and junior forward Marah Dykstra met with the media to break down the win over the Lady Griz.

