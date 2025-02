BOZEMAN — Montana State raced past rival Montana 98-66 at Worthington Arena to win its 18th consecutive game, a new program single-season record. It secured a sweep for the Bobcats in the annual Brawl of the Wild series.

After the game, MSU coach Tricia Binford and players Taylee Chirrick, Esmeralda Morales and Katelynn Martin met with the media to discuss the victory. To watch the full press conference, see the video wheel above.