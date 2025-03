BOISE, Idaho — Montana State was eliminated from the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament on Tuesday night in a 72-45 loss to top-seeded Northern Colorado.

The loss snapped the Bobcats' 10-game Big Sky tourney winning streak. Afterward, coach Matt Logie and players Jed Miller and Bryce Zephir joined the postgame press conference to discuss the loss. To watch, see the video player above.