Bobcat postgame: Ben Creighton, Ty Gregorak break down Montana State's win over Butler

BOZEMAN — The No. 1-ranked Montana State Bobcats moved their record to 2-0 with a 51-24 non-conference win over Butler at Bobcat Stadium in its Gold Rush opener Saturday night.

Jabez Woods returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown — marking the second straight week in which MSU's special teams produced points — and Justin Lamson threw for 239 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns as the Bobcats won their program-record 16th consecutive game. A record-tying crowd of 22,277 fans were in attendance.

Scripps Sports' Ben Creighton and Ty Gregorak were on the call and broke down MSU's performance. Watch the video above for their analysis as well as a postgame interview with Bobcats linebacker Cole Taylor.