Bobcat postgame: Ben Creighton, Ty Gregorak analyze Montana State win at UNC

GREELEY, Colo. — No. 2 Montana State went on the road to face Northern Colorado on Saturday in the second-to-last week of the Big Sky Conference regular season.

The Bobcats prevailed 31-21 over the Bears to take over sole possession of first place in the Big Sky standings.

Ben Creighton and Ty Gregorak, who were on the call for Scripps Sports, broke down the game in the Saturday Showdown Postgame Show.

Watch the above video for their analysis, as well as a postgame interview with Bobcats running back Jared White.

