Bobcat Insider: With high hopes, Montana State readies for New Mexico opener

BOZEMAN — It's officially game week at Montana State, and the Bobcats are in preparations for their 2024 season opener at FBS New Mexico on Saturday at 2 p.m.

It's an early start with a Week 0 contest for the Bobcats this year. On the first edition of the Bobcat Insider show, MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence and MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly are joined by head football coach Brent Vigen and senior quarterback Tommy Mellott to discuss the season ahead.

Several storylines highlight the start of the new season. Among those is the team's sense of urgency with 23 seniors, as they look for a return to the top of the Big Sky Conference.

Also discussed this week are the shuffling of the offensive line, in particular with Cole Sain stepping in at center early in the year, and the addition of former QB Sean Chambers as an offensive analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach.

Montana State's season opener at New Mexico will be broadcast on FS1. To watch this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider, see the video player above.