Bobcat Insider: With fall camp in the books, Montana State gets set for Oregon gauntlet

BOZEMAN — Football is back, and with it marks the first episode of the weekly Bobcat Insider show as Montana State gets set to face FBS power Oregon in its season opener Saturday.

MSU coach Brent Vigen and wide receiver Taco Dowler join hosts Grace Lawrence of MTN Sports and Keaton Gillogly of the Bobcat Radio Network to discuss several topics ahead of the game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

WATCH THE BOBCAT INSIDER:

Bobcat Insider: With fall camp finished, Montana State set for Oregon gauntlet

In this week's show, Vigen discusses Stanford transfer Justin Lamson being named the Bobcats' starting quarterback, as well as his journey to MSU that included a stop at Syracuse and a brief commitment to Bowling Green. Vigen also analyzes the offense's growth under first-year coordinator Pete Sterbick, among other topics.

Meanwhile, Dowler gives his recap of fall camp and the offense's development while also discussing the youth camps he conducted this summer and his twin brother Caden being named a team captain.

Montana State and Oregon are scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

