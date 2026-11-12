BOZEMAN — Coming off last week's triple-overtime thriller at Idaho State — a game Montana State won 28-26 — the No. 2-ranked Bobcats hit the road for a Big Sky matchup Saturday at Northern Colorado.

It's the second-to-last game on the regular-season schedule for the Bobcats, with the 125th meeting with rival Montana looming Nov. 21 in Bozeman.

On this week's episode of the Bobcat Insider show, hosts Toni Wetmore of MTN Sports and MSU play-by-play broadcaster Keaton Gillogly are joined by coach Brent Vigen and tight end Rocky Lencioni to discuss last week's win and to look ahead.

WATCH THIS WEEK'S BOBCAT INSIDER:

Bobcat Insider: Versatile TE Rocky Lencioni makes mark with hometown Montana State

Vigen joins the show to talk about the plays that made the biggest difference in what was a physical game last week at Idaho State. He also sets the stage for Saturday's game at Northern Colorado, which is one of the top defensive teams in the Big Sky.

The versatile Lencioni, a Bozeman High grad, is on the program to talk about his decision to stay home to play college football, as well as his transition from wide receiver to tight end.

The game between MSU and UNC will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on The Spot – MTN across Montana. It is scheduled to kick off at noon Saturday. Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show immediately follows the game on The Spot.

The Spot is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

Viewers can also stream the Montana State-vs.-Northern Colorado game on ESPN+.

