Bobcat Insider: Third-ranked Montana State ready for 'real challenge' with No. 7 Idaho

BOZEMAN — Montana State is 6-0 for the first time since 2012, and the Bobcats now have one of their biggest tests of the season looming.

Third-ranked Montana State, which overwhelmed winless Northern Colorado 55-17 last week, welcomes No. 7 Idaho to Bobcat Stadium on Saturday for a nationally televised game on ESPN2. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider show, MSU coach Brent Vigen joins MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence and Bobcats play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly to discuss Montana State's season performance thus far and look ahead to the matchup with Idaho.

Vigen also talks about the development of Fairview native Hunter Sharbono, who is seeing increased playing time at defensive tackle, and Simeon Woodard, who has been a staple in the Bobcats' secondary.

Woodard joined the show, as well, to reflect on his time in Bozeman and the defensive secondary's growth this season.

Watch the complete episode in the video above.

