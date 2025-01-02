Bobcat Insider: Texas connections help drive Montana State run to title game in Frisco

BOZEMAN — Montana State is one win from capping a dream season by winning the FCS national championship, which would be the program's first title in 40 long years.

It's the Bobcats second trip to the championship game since 2021, and they'll again face North Dakota State. Helping drive MSU's run to Frisco, Texas, is a group of Lone Star natives that has given the Bobcats a big boost in forging a 15-0 record and a shot at the crown.

Among them is safety Dru Polidore, a native of Katy, Texas. Polidore is a guest on this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider show with hosts Grace Lawrence of MTN Sports and Keaton Gillogly, the MSU play-by-play voice.

Polidore discusses the Bobcats' Texas connection and the opportunity to win a title in his home state. Head coach Brent Vigen also joins this week's show to look back at the semifinal victory over South Dakota, ahead to the North Dakota State matchup, as well as his connection with NDSU head coach Tim Polasek.

Montana State and North Dakota State kick off the FCS national championship game Monday at 5 p.m. Mountain time at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

