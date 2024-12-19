Bobcat Insider: One win from Frisco, Montana State rides wave into FCS semifinals

BOZEMAN — Montana State is one win from a return trip to Frisco, Texas, for the FCS national championship game. South Dakota stands in the Bobcats' way, and the teams will meet in the semifinal round Saturday for the right to move on.

On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider Show, MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence and Scripps Sports color analyst Ty Gregorak set the stage as MSU looks to reach the championship for the second time since 2021 but just the third time since 1984.

Joining the show are Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen and offensive lineman J.T. Reed.

Topics of discussion include last week's quarterfinal victory over Big Sky rival Idaho, the continued elite performances of both senior quarterback Tommy Mellott and freshman running back Adam Jones, and the importance of physical play in the trenches at this time of year.

They also discuss this week's challenge, as top-seeded Montana State (14-0) hosts No. 4 South Dakota (11-2) for the right to go to Frisco. To watch this week's Bobcat Insider show, see the video player above.

