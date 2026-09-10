BOZEMAN — Montana State's past and present will collide Saturday night when the Bobcats travel to Mackay Stadium in Reno to face FBS Nevada, coached by Jeff Choate.

Choate is now in his third season leading the Wolf Pack. He was head coach at Montana State from 2016 to 2020 and built the Cats into a national contender with a trip to the FCS semifinals in 2019.

On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider show, hosts Toni Wetmore of MTN Sports and play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly are joined by current MSU coach Brent Vigen and offensive lineman Burke Mastel to preview the matchup with Choate and Nevada, and to talk about the Wolf Pack's defense, which Mastel said is MSU's "best test so far."

WATCH THIS WEEK'S BOBCAT INSIDER:

Bobcat Insider: OL Burke Mastel on Nevada's defense, the 'best test so far'

The Bobcats are 2-0 (1-0 Big Sky) and are the No. 1-ranked team in the FCS. Last week the Cats beat Butler 51-24 in their Gold Rush home opener. Nevada, of the Mountain West, is 1-0 and coming off a 49-14 rout of Western Kentucky.

The game at Nevada is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m. Mountain time. It will air on The CW Network. The CW is not available over the air in Montana, but cable or satellite providers may carry the network. Check your local listings for broadcast information.

ESPN Unlimited subscribers may also stream the Montana State-vs.-Nevada game on the ESPN app.

