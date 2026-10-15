BOZEMAN — Coming off its first loss in 20 games — a stunning 35-34 defeat at Idaho on Oct. 2 — Montana State used its bye week to reset and reflect before embarking on the remainder of its Big Sky Conference football schedule.

Now ranked No. 5 in the latest Stats Perform FCS top 25 poll, the Bobcats travel to Eastern Washington this week to face the Eagles atop "The Inferno" at Roos Field.

On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider show, hosts Toni Wetmore of MTN Sports and MSU play-by-play broadcaster Keaton Gillogly are joined by coach Brent Vigen and offensive lineman Braden Zimmer.

WATCH THIS WEEK'S BOBCAT INSIDER:

Bobcat Insider: OL Braden Zimmer, Montana State hit reset button in bye week

In this episode, Vigen discusses how the Bobcats handled the bye week, and also talks about the team looking forward after the loss at Idaho, which snapped a school-record 19-game winning streak. Vigen also delves further into the much-discussed timeout he took with one second left in the Idaho game, just before the Vandals scored a touchdown and game-winning two-point conversion.

Zimmer, a mainstay at left tackle for the past two seasons, joins the show to talk about his journey so far at Montana State, and also provids insight into the Bobcats' bye week ahead of the trip to EWU.

The game between Montana State (5-1, 2-1 Big Sky) and Eastern Washington (2-5, 1-3) is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m., in Cheney, Wash.

It will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on CBS affiliates across Montana — KTVQ in Billings, KBZK in Bozeman, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls, KXLH in Helena and KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley. The game will also be available to stream on ESPN+.