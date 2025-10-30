BOZEMAN — Montana State enters the back half of its Big Sky Conference schedule Saturday with a road trip to Northern Colorado.

The fourth-ranked Bobcats will take a six-game winning streak to Greeley, Colo. They've won 12 consecutive games over the Bears, including last year's 55-17 win in Bozeman.

MSU coach Brent Vigen and defensive lineman Kenneth Eiden IV join this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider, hosted by MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence and Bobcats play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly.

WATCH THE BOBCAT INSIDER:

Bobcat Insider: No. 4 Montana State aims to continue winning ways at Northern Colorado

Vigen recaps last week's 34-17 win at Cal Poly, including the Bobcats' rushing offense and the play of quarterback Justin Lamson. Vigen also discusses MSU's defensive line and Eiden's growth with the Bobcats before looking ahead to Saturday's game versus Northern Colorado.

Eiden, a senior captain from Bozeman, talks about his career at MSU and what it means to him to represent his hometown and carry on his family's legacy with the Bobcats. His father, Ken, played for MSU in the 1990s.

Montana State and Northern Colorado kick off at 12 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on Scripps Sports stations across Montana.