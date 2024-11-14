Bobcat Insider: No. 2 Montana State set for high-stakes showdown at No. 4 UC Davis

BOZEMAN — Montana State reached program history last week, improving to 10-0 for the first time with its 49-7 win over Sacramento State.

Next, the second-ranked Bobcats look to claim at least a share of the Big Sky Conference championship when they travel to No. 4 UC Davis on Saturday. The Bobcats and Aggies are both 6-0 in league play, with the winner of Saturday's matchup clinching the Big Sky's automatic bid for the FCS playoffs.

MSU coach Brent Vigen and tight end Ryan Lonergan joined this week's Bobcat Insider show, hosted by MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence and MSU play-by-play announcer Keaton Gillogly, to talk about making history with the win over Sac State. The Bobcats rushed for more than 500 yards against the Hornets, and Vigen discussed the team effort required for that performance.

Lonergan, a Bozeman native, talked about representing his hometown with the Bobcats and his journey to becoming a key part of the offense during a special senior season.

Montana State and UC Davis kick off at 6 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on Montana CBS affiliates — KBZK in Bozeman, KTVQ in Billings, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls, KXLH in Helena and KPAX in Missoula.

Watch this week's Bobcat Insider show in the video above.