Bobcat Insider: Montana State women still rolling, men looking to bounce back after Brawl of the Wild loss

BOZEMAN — The Montana State women's basketball team has won 11 consecutive games and sits in first place in the Big Sky Conference with an 8-0 mark in league play.

Esmeralda Morales, who transferred to MSU from Portland State in the offseason, has had a lot to do with the Bobcats' strong season, including some key plays down the stretch in last week's win at rival Montana. The Bobcat women are still on the road this week, with games at Sacramento State on Thursday and at Portland State on Saturday.

In this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider, MSU women's coach Tricia Binford sits down with MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence to talk about the undefeated conference start, as well as Morales' clutch play and her return to Portland State this week. Binford also discusses the play of Dylan Philip, who is back this season after missing last year with an injury.

The Montana State men, meanwhile, are back home this week after losing to Montana last Saturday. The Bobcats are now 8-13 on the season with a 3-5 record in the Big Sky.

The Cats, who have reached three consecutive NCAA tournaments, will play Sac State on Thursday and Portland State on Saturday.

MSU coach Matt Logie joins men's basketball play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly to talk about the Bobcats trying to bounce back from the loss to UM as the first half of the conference schedule wraps up.

Watch this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider in the video above.

