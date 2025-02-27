Bobcat Insider: Montana State turns to final regular-season games after Brawl of the Wild

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's and women's basketball teams split their doubleheader with rival Montana last weekend.

The Bobcat women got a dominant win over the Lady Griz, cruising to a 98-66 victory, their 18th consecutive win on the season. MSU is 25-2 overall, 15-0 in the Big Sky Conference and can clinch the regular-season league title this weekend.

MSU's men, meanwhile, lost another close game, falling to Montana 89-85. The Bobcats are now 12-16 overall with a 7-8 mark in Big Sky play. All eight of their conference losses have been by seven points or less.

In this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider, hosted by MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence and MSU men's basketball play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly, Bobcat coaches Matt Logie and Tricia Binford talk about the rivalry games.

The coaches also look ahead to the final few days of the regular season, which includes three games in six days. The Big Sky tournaments tip off in Boise, Idaho, on March 8.

Watch the complete episode of the Bobcat Insider in the video above.